Drew Peterson case returns to court Wednesday as ex-cop seeks to have conviction overturned

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A hearing will be held Wednesday in the case of convicted killer and former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson.
Peterson claims he was denied effective counsel and that his lead attorney did not allow him to testify on his own behalf during his 2012 trial. He is looking to overturn the conviction in the killing of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
Peterson is also the prime suspect, but has never been charged, in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacey Peterson.
Last month a judge ordered a mental health evaluation.
Several motions connected to the case are being argued today in court.