Convicted murderer Drew Peterson to get fitness evaluation: Will County court records

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Convicted murderer Drew Peterson was back in the news and back in a courtroom Monday morning.

It's the former Bolingbrook police sergeant's first court appearance since filing a petition to overturn his 2012 murder conviction.

He claims he was denied effective legal representation when his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, didn't allow him to testify at the trial.

The judge ordered him to be in the Will County courtroom in Joliet Monday, and then granted a request from Peterson's attorney for a fitness evaluation.

Peterson was convicted of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

Peterson's fourth wife, Stacey Peterson, vanished in 2007, and has never been found.

He's due back in court March 6.

