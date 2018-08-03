Drive-by shooting in Lawndale injures 3

Three men were injured in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday morning.Police said the men were sitting on crates on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Flournoy Street at about 8:45 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger driving north on Francisco Avenue opened fire on them. There were four men inside the car, which fled eastbound on Harrison Street, according to police.A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the body and got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.The other two victims, a 32-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Their condition later stabilized, according to authorities.