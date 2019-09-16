Movie theater manager shoots attempted robbery suspect to death after he reportedly beat her with a bat

By
HOCKLEY, Texas -- An attempted robbery suspect was shot to death after police say he beat a movie theater manager with a bat.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Showboat Drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas around 2:30 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC two managers were finishing up their shift when they spotted some motion inside the concession stand.

Deputies say one of the managers decided to go check it out and was confronted by two men.

One of the suspects pulled out a bat and started beating the manager, while the other suspect ran.

The manager reportedly pulled out a gun and shot and killed the man who was beating her.

Deputies are now searching for the second man.
