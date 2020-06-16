Drive-through visitation planned for Wheaton North student killed in Carol Stream crash

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A drive-through visitation will be held Tuesday to remember one of the two Wheaton North High School students killed in a crash in a western suburb last week.The fatal crash occurred Friday morning in Carol Stream. The victims were riding in a blue Infiniti when the vehicle struck a box truck and caught fire.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger died at the hospital. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old David Aguilar and 17-year-old George Acosta.The drive-through visitation will be held for George Acosta Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brust Funeral Home in Carol Stream, according to a funeral home spokesperson.Mourners are instructed to stay in their cars and no one will be allowed inside the funeral home due to COVID-19 restrictions.A small memorial with balloons and candles honors the Wheaton North High School students. The two friends were looking forward to their senior year.Acosta's family told ABC7 that George was involved in sports. They said they're going to miss his personality."He was the type of kid that if you were sad, he would always put a smile on your face. He would do any silly thing or anything funny just to make you smile," said Emilio Canseco, Acosta's brother.The Aguilar family didn't want to talk on camera Sunday night.Wheaton North has counselors available for students who want to talk about what happened and their emotions.