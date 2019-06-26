Driver charged after 3 killed in fiery West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver has been charged after a crash on Chicago's West Side killed three people on Sunday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard at about 6:05 p.m. Police said a Chevy Malibu traveling eastbound near the intersection of Western Avenue and Oakley Boulevard struck a Mitsubishi Outlander going southbound on Oakley, police said. The Chevy Malibu then struck a light pole and caught fire.
Police said 24-year-old Deanton Thompson was behind the wheel of the Chevy Malibu that caused the crash. Three people inside the Malibu were killed and one person in the Outlander sustained minor injuries.
Thompson has been charged with four counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury or death and three counts of reckless homicide.
