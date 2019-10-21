Driver flees after SUV crashes into SE Side Subway restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a driver after an SUV drove into a Subway restaurant on Chicago's Southeast Side.A gray Ford Expedition was traveling westbound in the 4000-block of East 106th Street at about 2:45 a.m. when it struck the front entrance of the restaurant, taking out part of the wall.An employee was inside the restaurant at the time but was not injured.The driver of the SUV drove away and is not in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.