Driver strikes CPD vehicle in Jefferson Park, crash could be alcohol-related: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Chicago Police Department cruiser Wednesday morning causing his vehicle to flip on its side and take out a traffic light in Jefferson Park on the North Side.

According to Chicago police, around 12:00 a.m. a 38-year-old man was driving a 2019 Kia west on Lawrence Avenue when he ran through a red light and struck the CPD vehicle headed south on Central Avenue.

Fire crews said they had to extricate the 38-year-old from the SUV after the vehicle rolled over.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. He condition was stabilized.

The two CPD officers who were in the cruiser were also taken to Lutheran hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the incident appears to be alcohol-related. The driver of the Kia is being investigated for a possible DUI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojefferson parkcar crashdrunk drivingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City Council could vote to delay Chicago marijuana sales Wednesday
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Mega Millions Results: Numbers drawn; Ohio winner get $372M jackpot
ATM stolen from NW Side barber shop
Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very cold with bitter wind chills Wednesday
Woman tried to lure boy, 11, on SW Side: police
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
How to protect your packages from being stolen
Mother, infant reported missing from West Humboldt Park: police
More TOP STORIES News