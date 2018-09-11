Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building

Two people were transported to hospitals after a semi-truck crashed into a residential building in south suburban Lansing Tuesday morning.The semi-truck hit the two-story apartment building on Torrence Avenue just south of 184th Street shortly after 5 a.m..At about 7:58 a.m., crews were able to extricate the driver from the cab of the semi-truck, Lansing officials said. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.One person that was inside the building was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, Lansing officials said.Three rescuers sustained minor injuries during the rescue. Torrence Avenue is shut down south of 184th Street.The building's utilities have been secured and it has been evacuated.