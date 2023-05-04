2 men arrested at Midway International Airport for trafficking 44 pounds of Fentanyl, DEA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal agents arrested two men at Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday and charged them with trafficking 44 pounds of Fentanyl.

The offenders, 26-year-old Jamire Holingshed and 24-year-old Robert Lewis, who are Detroit residents, were traveling into Chicago on a plane from Los Angeles, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division said.

Holingshed and Lewis had previously flown from Los Angeles to Chicago while possessing illicit narcotics and flew the same route on Tuesday, the DEA said.

Federal agents intercepted luggage belonging to the suspects and additional law enforcement apprehended Holingshed and Lewis in the airport baggage claim area, the DEA said.

The suspects allowed officials to search their luggage, where they found 10 kilograms of Fentanyl in each bag, the DEA said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged both defendants with manufacture-delivery of more than 900 grams of fentanyl and bail was set at $1,555,500 for each man.