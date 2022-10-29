Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say

A gun was recovered at Dunbar High School at 300 S. King Drive on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gun was found inside a school on Chicago's South Side on Friday, police said.

Police said they were called to Dunbar Vocational High School at 3000 South King Drive in South Commons around 1:30 p.m.

Officers retrieved the weapon and no one was hurt. Police did not say if they identified the gun's owner.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

