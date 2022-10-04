Holmes Middle School in Wheeling on lockdown after weapon reported in school

WHEELING, Ill. -- A middle school in northwest suburban Wheeling is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police investigate a weapon found in the school.

School officials said they called police after receiving a report of a weapon in the school around 12 p.m.

Following district protocol, the school was placed on lockdown while police determine "whether the weapon is an airsoft gun," school officials said.

All students are safe as police investigate. The district said it will continue to update parents via ParentSquare.

The safety of our students is the District's first priority. Support staff are on hand to provide support and assistance as needed," the district said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.