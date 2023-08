Your next drink from the national coffee chain Dunkin' could be packed with an extra punch.

It is called Dunkin' Spiked, and a variety of flavors will be offered.

USA Today reported that the doughnut and coffee icon is launching a line of boozy iced coffees and teas.

A website launched stating the coffees will contain 6% alcohol, and the teas will contain 5%.

The drinks will be available where alcohol is sold.

A release date has not yet been announced.