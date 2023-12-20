Justin Fields Foundation, Dunkin' team up for surprise military homecoming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Air Force enlistee was able to surprise his mom with a trip home for the holidays with a little help from the Justin Fields Foundation and Dunkin'.

It's been a year since Anthony Llorens left his family in Joliet and took off across the country to join the Air Force.

"This is very big for me," he said. "My mom has always made jokes since I joined the military like 'oh, please surprise me.' I told her that's never gonna happen."

The Justin Fields Foundation and Dunkin' teamed up to bring him home for the holidays, but first they had to trick his family. They thought they were going to O'Hare Wednesday to sign for some packages they believed Anthony had sent over. His sister Amber got to test her acting skills.

"My mom is naturally skeptical so it was really hard finding an idea to get her here without asking too many questions," she said.

Mom thought it was going to be another holiday without her baby as she stood with the courier to sign on for those packages. But then, a surprise. The master plan came together, and sent mom's heartrate (understandably) through the roof.

"Oh my god, this is overwhelming. I'm shocked. It's been a long time coming," Crichandra Trent said. "I didn't understand, we had to go pick up a package then we had to show ID and I'm like 'Who does this?' but they played it off so well."

There were even more surprises as Fields sent the family a video message to welcome Anthony home, along with a signed jersey for the airman and Bears tickets for the entire family.

"They're making a dream come true," Anthony said. "I'm just glad to be with my family for Christmas."

Anthony said all he's thinking about is that delicious home cooking from mom.

"I got it," Trent said. "Whatever he wants, I don't care what it is, I'm cooking. I'm slaving in that kitchen."