15 people charged for business thefts over span of 5 days in DuPage County holiday crime crackdown

DUPAGE COUNTY (WLS) -- A holiday crackdown on business thefts in DuPage County has lead to fifteen people being charged over a span of five days.

The arrests were made in cities across the county, including Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace and Villa Park, according to the The DuPage County State's Attorney.

"Make no mistake, just because the holiday shopping season is nearing a close, our efforts to protect our businesses and patrons will not diminish," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in the news release.

List of recent retail theft charges in DuPage County, according to authorities:

A 33-year-old Chicago woman, Kiara Harris, stole over $300 in merchandise Dec. 24 from a Glen Ellyn Walmart store.

A 23-year-old Baltimore, Maryland man, Gheorghe Poenaru, and a 23-year-old Houston, Texas, woman Maria Codreanu stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise Dec. 23 from an Elmhurst Kohl's store.

A 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant living in Chicago, Victor Matamoros, stole over $700 in merchandise Dec. 24 from an Oak Brook Macy's store.

A 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant living in Chicago, Yonathan Barrios-Hernandez, stole over $700 in merchandise Dec. 24 from a Villa Park Target store.

A 26-year-old Chicago man, Christian Perez-Aguilera, a 25-year-old Chicago man, Jose Raphael Suarez-Silva, and 27-year-old woman Deimar Elena Gomez Beomont stole over $700 in merchandise Dec. 23 from an Oak Brook Macy's store.

A 33-year-old Chicago man, David Infante-Hernandez, a 43-year-old Chicago woman, Carolina Rojas-Torres, a 26-year-old Chicago woman, Marvella Rojas-Torres and a 34-year-old Chicago man Jhonny A Valero Lozanostole over $300 in merchandise Dec. 23 from an Elmhurst Kohl's store.

A 19-year-old East Chicago, Indiana, woman, Kiara Harris, stole over $2,000 in merchandise Dec. 23 from a Naperville Home Depot store.

A 49-year-old Willow Springs man, Larry Hamersly, stole less than $300 in merchandise Dec. 24 from a Elmhurst Kohl's store.

A 49-year-old Stone Park man, Omar Serrano-Velasco, stole a $629 chainsaw Dec. 27 from an Oakbrook Terrace Home Depot store.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said it does not appears the crimes are connected.