Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is being criticized and lauded in a packed county board meeting over the Illinois assault weapons ban.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Assault weapons are at the center of a debate right now in DuPage County.

People for and against the controversial Illinois assault weapons ban showed up at a board meeting Tuesday in Wheaton.

It comes after the sheriff there said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.

Hundreds of residents are packed inside the DuPage County Board meeting to voice their concerns about the assault weapons ban.

Assault-style guns are no longer legal to purchase in Illinois. And if you already own them, you are now required by law to properly register your weapon or weapons.

On Tuesday morning, DuPage County residents from both sides of the aisle, both for and against the ban, filled the county board meeting rooms, passionate about how they feel about this new law.

"If our new gun laws can save just one child, it's worth it. Do your job, Sheriff Mendrick. You are to enforce laws, not make them," one person said.

"Criminals are still going to get their hands on guns, whether the law's on the books or not, and most criminals using guns don't have a FOID to begin with. I would again like to thank Sheriff Mendrick for upholding the rights of the citizens of DuPage County," another said.

The large response comes after DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said he would not enforce the ban.

Several politicians and state and county representatives are calling on him to do so, calling his position dangerous and reminding people of the mass shootings in California this week.

Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers called on residents to pack Tuesday's meeting and share their thoughts on the ban.