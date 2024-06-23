Vigil held for Larry Neuman, retired Chicago police officer fatally shot outside home on West Side

CPD released video of two suspects wanted in the West Garfield Park, Chicago shooting death of retired Officer Larry Neuman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The community came together Sunday for a powerful prayer march and vigil in honor the life of retired Chicago Police Officer Larry Neuman.

Neuman was working in his yard in West Garfield Park earlier this week when he was shot and killed.

Dozens turned out Sunday, calling for the gunmen to turn themselves in.

"He was a great man, just a great man," Deacon Albert Henderson said. "He was a veteran. He was a Chicago police officer. He was a reverend at our church."

Members of Neuman's church came together with city and state leaders, rallying at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church and marching to the place he was shot on the 4300 block of West Monroe Street.

ABC7 was told the deadly shooting may have happened during a robbery attempt.

"I know as a community we can come together to not just grieve, but we can come together to restore," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Those gathered there Sunday looked for a path to healing while honoring the legacy Neuman leaves behind.

"Looking around here right now, his loss was actually a blessing, because when you looking at everybody coming together right now, this is the start of something," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Chicago police released video on Saturday of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death. The video shows one male wearing a dark hoodie and Jordan shoes. Police said the suspects appear to be between 16 and 21 years old.

There are a total of $75,000 dollars in rewards being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

The rewards are being offered by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, ATF Chicago and FBI Chicago.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTip.com or by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP.

No one is in custody for the shooting as police continue to investigate.