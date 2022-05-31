voting

Illinois Primary Election: Chicago early voting supersite opens in Loop

Illinois' primary election is June 28.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Early voting supersite opens downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After being postponed twice, early voting will begin in Chicago Tuesday.

It was supposed to start at the Loop supersite about a week and a half ago, but two different ballot reprints forced the delays. Voters can cast their primary ballots at the supersite at 191 North Clark Street.

Here is the supersite schedule:

Weekdays: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Election Day: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (June 28th)

Early voting in all 50 Wards will begin on June 13.

SEE ALSO | Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more

Early voting is already underway in the collar counties. It begins in suburban Cook County tomorrow. Most other suburbs have already started their early voting.

Illinois' primary election is June 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooprepublicansvoter informationprimary electionvotingjb pritzkerelection daystate politicsgovernordemocratselectionpolitics
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTING
Chicago early voting delayed again due to ballot changes
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
Chicago early voting delayed to May 26
Voters test out new ballot machines in west suburbs
TOP STORIES
46 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend: CPD
Grand Bear Resort fire damages at least 20 cabins
Woman shot while riding bicycle near DuSable Harbor
Multiple arrests made at North Avenue Beach on Memorial Day
Elmhurst police chief dies after medical procedure
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Former CPD superintendent struck by paintballs outside Chatham home
Show More
Several rescued from Calumet City apartment fire: officials
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Possible severe storms Tuesday
Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors
Cops track goods stolen in Wheaton armed robbery to Chicago
Filipino nurses in America: The history vs. the stereotype
More TOP STORIES News