Earth Day is coming up! The choices we make to protect our planet can also have amazing benefits for our bodies.

How small lifestyle changes help you live healthier, more sustainably

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the modern Earth Day.

Since 1970, billions of people from more than 190 countries have come together every April 22 to take action towards a greener, more equitable future for our planet.

Lifestyle specialist and author, Maisha Wynn from LiveToWynn is living proof of that. She transformed her daily habits and lost 122 pounds.

Wynn joined ABC7 to share how small lifestyle changes can add up to a more sustainable and healthier you, so you can live your best life.