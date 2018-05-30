East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead outside Indy Motor Speedway

EMBED </>More Videos

A dean's assistant at East Aurora High School was found dead Monday in a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WLS)

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) --
A dean's assistant at East Aurora High School was found dead Monday in a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Speedway Police Department identified the deceased Tuesday as 38-year-old Adam Melchi of Plano, Illinois. His body was found in a tent, a day after the Indy 500.

Melchi had been a dean's assistant at the west suburban high school since 2003, according to a statement posted on District 131's website. He started working at East Aurora in 2001 as an after-school supervisor.

The district extended its condolences to Melchi's family and friends. Principal Marina Kosak said he was a hard worker and that students and staff enjoyed his company.

"Adam was a well-liked and well-respected staff member at East Aurora High School. He brought a strong work ethic to school each day, and the students and staff loved to be in his company. He worked with our student council and many of our sports teams as the voice of the Tomcats at home games. The entire Tomcat family mourns this loss," Kosak said in a statement.

The results of an autopsy have not yet been released, but police said there were no signs of foul play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhigh schooldeath investigationu.s. & worldIndianaAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News