East Chicago, Indiana parents charged with death of 2-month-old son; arrest warrants issued

East Chicago police have issued arrest warrants for the parents of an infant who died in the Indiana town last year.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago police have issued arrest warrants for the parents of a baby who died in the Indiana town last year.

Police said the last time they had contact with Eric Rangel, Jr. and Sandra Sosa was when they were called to their home in 2022 and found their baby unresponsive.

Police said when they arrived at the couple's home in East Chicago, they found their 2-month-old son Eric Rangel III limp. He later died at the hospital. He weighed less than five lbs. at the time of his death.

Police said an autopsy showed the infant died from blunt force trauma to the head and had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome.

"They need to turn themselves in and speak with me directly and tell me what happened on July 7th of 2022 before we arrived there because these injuries just don't happen, you know, from faking from a chair or falling from a bed. It seemed massively serious," said Detective Luis Semidei.

"Do not let this couple enjoy the weekend. This baby did not enjoy his very short time here on Earth, so we really need the public's help in bringing them forward," said Lisette Guillen of Case Files Chicago.

"Don't let them sleep on another soft pillow and another soft bed because this baby went to the medical examiner's office and it wasn't soft. It was solid steel," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Sosa is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily harm. Rangel Jr. is charged with the same and an additional count of murder.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for an information leading to an arrest.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood