Parents charged after 1-year-old twins found in near-fatal condition in Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Penn. -- Two young parents in Pennsylvania have been charged after their 1-year-old twins were found in near-fatal condition.

Armani Coleman, 23, and Zamareon Moat, 18, in in Chester, Delaware County have been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and conspiracy.

The investigation began on January 22, when officers with Chester police responded to a call concerning an unconscious infant.

Upon arrival, Coleman handed the police her 1-year-old son. The child exhibited shallow breathing and lethargy, authorities say.

The parents provided statements to police suggesting that the child may have hit his head on a door jamb while crawling.

When the boy was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital, authorities say he was diagnosed with a facial injury from blunt impact trauma and required surgery to drain a subdural hemorrhage.

He was also diagnosed with injuries consistent with shaking or impact events.

Police say the child abuse pediatrician who examined the child classified the injuries as near fatal.

After the child was examined, investigators provided a check on the boy's twin sister.

According to investigators, marks and bruises were found on the girl's face, along with numerous scratches on her body.

Moat told police the wounds were self-inflicted, police said, but medical examiners argued the wounds were inconsistent with his explanation.

The medical examiner also suspected that the girl was subjected to intentional food restriction, which could have caused her death. She was also found to have bite marks on her and other wounds, police stated.

Moat and Coleman reported they were the sole caretakers for the twins.

An investigation later found that the parents' devices had been used to search subjects such as "scar removal cream for toddlers", "how to get rid of a bite mark," and "can you tell if a baby been choked."

Investigators say after contacting the county's Department of Children and Youth Services (CYS), it was discovered that CYS opened a case on the children when they had missed 15 doctor appointments.

Both twins were born testing positive for THC and the female twin was medically fragile, authorities said. They also noted that the girl did not have her mandatory monitoring equipment in place.

Coleman and Moat have since been remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.