1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting in an East Garfield Park alley Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said two men and a woman were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Troy St. at around 3 p.m.

Two unknown offenders approached the vehicle and opened fire, striking all three victims, according to CPD.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Delmontae Williams, of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and both legs. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and remains in stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No other details about the shooting or suspects are known at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said.
