Ex-Chicago Ald. 'Fast Eddie' Vrdolyak seeks prison release over COVID concerns

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Vrdolyak guilty plea entered in March 2019
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Ald. Edward Vrdolyak told to report to prison after 2020 sentencing

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has sought an early release from prison due to his age, medical conditions and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Attorneys for Edward Vrdolyak filed an emergency petition Friday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Attorneys said the 84-year-old suffers from medical conditions including dementia and has a compromised immune system that would put him at higher risk for severe illness or death.

RELATED: Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction

The motion seeks that his sentence be reduced to time served.

A hearing for the motion has not been set.

Vrdolyak began serving his sentence in November after several delays related to the pandemic. He's a former Chicago alderman nicknamed "Fast Eddie" for his backroom dealing.

RELATED: Ex-Ald. Ed Vrdolyak pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a tax charge alleging that he obstructed an IRS investigation into payments to and from his friend and associate related to Illinois' $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s. Prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptaxescoronavirustax evasionchicago city councilprisoncovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
Newborn found dead in duffle bag outside CFD station: police
After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on
'Mistaken gunfire': Wis. police investigate homicide of 8-year-old
Activists call for civil rights charges against Jason Van Dyke
Wis. hunters set tangled bucks free instead of killing them: VIDEO
Show More
Chicago weekend violence leaves 26 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Walgreens, CVS temporarily close some stores as COVID surges
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase Sunday
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Activities for kids while they're home from school on MLK Day
More TOP STORIES News