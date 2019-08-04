Edens Expressway northbound lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Edens Expressway at Gross Point Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound lanes were shut down for hours as authorities investigated. All lanes reopened at about 9:25 a.m.

Police said at about 1:37 a.m. they received a call for a fatal crash involving at least three passenger vehicles. Authorities did not provide information about any of the vehicles involved.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said two other people were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

State police are still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skokiefatal crashillinois state police
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mt. Sinai closes ER amidst violent weekend with 40 shot, 3 killed
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, with some isolated storms Sunday
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
Hiker scares cougar off by blasting Metallica
Show More
30 girls win scholarships after putting STEM skills to test
I-80 reopens after firefighters battle blaze at Joliet warehouse
Mother of slain teen creates safe haven outdoors with basketball tournament
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
More TOP STORIES News