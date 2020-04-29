Edens Expressway standoff in Skokie ends with 1 in custody

Cook County: The Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) is blocked in both directions between Skokie Highway and Old Orchard Road because of police activity. All lanes and ramps in both directions are blocked. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/Mt41aV6h4F — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) April 29, 2020

Avoid the area of Old Orchard Rd. and the Edens Expressway due to Illinois State Police activity. Please find an alternate route and drive safely. — Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) April 29, 2020

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was taken into custody after a standoff on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie Wednesday morning.The incident had shut down I-94 in both directions between Dempster Street and Skokie Boulevard. At about 12:50 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-94 re-opened.Police could be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with the driver of a white semi-truck that was stopped on the exit ramp to Old Orchard Road. The driver was seen opening the cab's door to communicate with police before going back in and closing the door while officers had their guns drawn.At about 12:45 p.m., police said a person was taken into custody. It is not known what led up to the standoff.Skokie police have warned motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.