Tribute dinner to honor contributions of refugee and immigrant women in Chicago

ThePrayerTalk is culminating Women's History Month with a dinner at S.J. Gregory Auditorium to honor refugee and immigrant women's contributions.

ThePrayerTalk is culminating Women's History Month with a dinner at S.J. Gregory Auditorium to honor refugee and immigrant women's contributions.

ThePrayerTalk is culminating Women's History Month with a dinner at S.J. Gregory Auditorium to honor refugee and immigrant women's contributions.

ThePrayerTalk is culminating Women's History Month with a dinner at S.J. Gregory Auditorium to honor refugee and immigrant women's contributions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ThePrayerTalk Organization is culminating Women's History Month with a vibrant cultural celebration and tribute to the strengths and resilience of immigrant and refugee women.

The tribute is set for March 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the S.J. Gregory Auditorium at 5639 North Sheridan Road.

This culturally focused event aims to raise awareness of mental health issues experienced by many refugees and immigrants. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, esteemed CEO and president of Sinai Chicago Hospital System and former Illinois Department of Public Health director, will be the keynote speaker.

The event will feature a dynamic panel discussion led by Dr. Amara Enyia, a strategist in public policy and social impact who will serve as the panel moderator. Dr. Ana Vicky Castillo, founder and CEO of ADDI and the Afrolatinos Historical Society, and Dr. Tade Akere, Director of Mental Health Services will join her.

Guests will experience electrifying performances, including African rhythms by Muntu Dance Theater, classical Indian dance by Natya Dance Theatre, Grupo Viva Panama, poetry and drums by EPA Ecos del Pacifico AfroColombian and an art exhibition by Master Julio Cesar Montano. Ugochi, an acclaimed artist and host, will serenade the audience with soulful tunes.

Indulge in a delightful cultural cuisine celebration dinner and networking reception. A percentage of ticket sales will go to an Igbo cultural and educational group and two philanthropic organizations dedicated to supporting immigrant and refugee causes. Additionally, a selection of impactful immigrant women will attend free of charge to receive the prestigious "The True Winners," a tote full of necessities.

For more information and tickets, visit A Salute to Immigrant and Refugee Women.