'She stole him': Man ID'd after killed while trying to break up argument outside Edgewater apartment

Family says 21-year-old Jamel Henton was the man stabbed to death while trying to diffuse a violent confrontation outside of his Edgewater apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is left distraught after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death while trying to diffuse a violent confrontation outside of his Edgewater apartment earlier this week.

He was identified Sunday as Jamel Henton, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

His family spoke exclusively to ABC7, sharing their unthinkable grief.

"I guess it started then when he was little -- the protector. That was Jamel. He was a protector," Henton's mother, Aisha Barton said.

Barton said Henton heard a violent confrontation outside of his apartment, but when went to help, it cost him his life.

Adorned in her youngest child's shirt and hat, Barton is still in disbelief that her son was murdered while only trying to help others.

"I told him every day, 'You are destined for greatness.' I had no idea that this would be his greatest act, protecting two other people that he didn't even know," she said.

Police said a woman with a knife was arguing with a man and another woman on the sidewalk in front of the Foster Beach Apartments in the 5200-block of North Sheridan Road just after 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when Henton tried to intervene.

That violence then turned on him.

"I'm like, 'Not my baby.' He didn't deserve that," Barton said.

He was stabbed in his chest and then rushed to the hospital, where he died.

SWAT officers were seen in and out of the Wyndham Apartments next door where, police said Isis Monae lived and was arrested.

"That did not even bring any type of relief because jail is not enough punishment for her," Barton said.

Relief is difficult to grasp for this family, who is now left empty without their 6'10" gentle giant.

"He has a huge family that loves him. He has grandparents and uncles and aunts and cousins and friends, and she stole him from us. She stole him," Barton said. "He's more than a good Samaritan. He's a hero."

