Man killed in Edgewater stabbing while trying to break up violent argument: Chicago police

There was a Chicago stabbing Wednesday night. A man was stabbed to death trying to break up a violent argument on North Sheridan Road in Edgewater.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night after trying to intervene in a violent argument among three people, Chicago police said.

There was some type of argument between a female suspect and male and female victim, who were on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building in the 5200-block of North Sheridan Road just after 11:40 p.m., CPD said.

That's when the female suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the male and female victims, police said.

The male and female victims were not injured, but a man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the chest, CPD said.

RELATED: New footage shows double amputee stabbing man before he was shot, killed by police

He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston, where he died.

It was not immediately clear if he knew anyone involved in the incident.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood