Coronavirus update: 2 Kane Co. schools closed for cleaning amid COVID-19 concerns, Wheaton College cancels in-person classes for rest of year

District 300 officials notified parents that Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School, both in Carpentersville, will be closed Thursday and Friday after a student who attends Dundee-Crown and their family were told to self-quarantine by the McHenry County Health Department.
The student and family are under self-quarantine as they await test results for another immediate family member, school officials said. The entire family has been screened for COVID-19 as a precaution.
School officials said the student has not shown any signs or symptoms of the virus, but schools are being closed for two days as a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of community spread and for the buildings to undergo disinfecting.
School officials said the student has not attended any large gatherings or school events in the last few weeks.
All after school activities were canceled from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15.
Hinsdale Disrict 86 said HInsdale Central, Hinsdale South and the Transition Center will be closed Thursday after a Hinsdale South student may have been exposed to COVID-19. The school district is awaiting the student's test results and will provide an update Thursday.
Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home.
They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. lasses will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said.
Northwestern University is also extending its spring break by one week. Classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks once they resume, starting April 4. The university plans to reassess the situation by April 17.
Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
Classes at Lombard School District 44 were canceled Wednesday as crews conducted a deep clean on the eight schools in the district. The district also cancelled after-school activities.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
School officials said the DuPage County Health Department advised them that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended a volleyball game at Glenn Westlake Middle School on March 4. The school was informed Tuesday.
"The DuPage County Health Department advised us is that you don't need to close school because there is not an active threat in the community, but what you do have to make sure you do is conduct this above and beyond cleaning procedure," said Jennifer Nimke, District 44 director of communications.
School officials said anyone who was at the volleyball game last week should self-monitor for symptoms until March 18.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
"So we are working with licensed cleaning professionals which basically means that they use hospital grade cleaning equipment and disinfectant. It sort of offers that extra layer of protection in our building," Nimke said.
Chicago Public Schools has said they have no plans for widespread closures at this point.
Meanwhile, some area residents think closing all the district schools is going a bit far.
"I understand the unknown of things, but you know, everyone's trying to calm everybody down," said Dean Kirchhoff a resident near District 44.
Several schools in Chicago and the suburbs have announced temporary closures due to the novel coronavirus, but Chicago Public Schools say they have no plans for any widespread closures right now. Chicago Teachers Union officials joined members of other local unions and elected officials Wednesday morning in laying out a platform of "common good reforms" to protect the health and well-being of workers and families amid possible COVID-19-related closures.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
WATCH: UNION MEMBERS LAY OUT 'COMMON GOOD REFORMS' AMID CONCERN OF COVID-19 CLOSURES
In Chicago, Vaughn and Resurrection high schools remained closed over concerns about the virus, but Loyola Academy in Wilmette has re-opened.
Parents and students also returned to Bernard Zell Day School in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.