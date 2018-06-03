GRADUATION

39 officers attend graduation for slain Indiana state trooper's daughter

More than a decade after her father was killed in the line of duty, the thin blue line was there to support Lauren Rich as she graduated from high school. (WLS)

PERU, Ind. --
More than a decade after her father was killed in the line of duty, the thin blue line was there to support Lauren Rich as she graduated from high school.

Lauren was just 7 years old when her father, Master Trooper Dave Rich, was shot and killed while stopping to help a motorist he thought was stranded near Wabash.

On Saturday, Lauren graduated from Southwood High School and although her father couldn't be there, 39 of his friends and fellow brothers in blue showed up in his place.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum shared an image of the group surrounding Lauren after her graduation along with a caption that read in part: "Congrats Lauren, we promise we will never forget your family's sacrifice."
