Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday after strike ends

Students and teachers head back to class Monday at 15 Acero charter schools in Chicago after the end of a teacher strike that lasted nearly a week.The nation's first strike against a charter school operator ended Sunday morning after a tentative deal was struck as hundreds of teachers rallied to celebrate. The deal includes protections for students and immigrants families living in the country illegally.The 7,500 students at Acero charter schools are predominantly Latino. More than 500 teachers at the network's 15 schools walked out on the job last Tuesday, calling for those "sanctuary school" protections, raises and a shorter school year to align with CPS schools.Acero teachers are represented by the Chicago Teachers Union."We're the ones that are going to best advocate for our children and for our students and that's what our union did," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.Teachers' work days will also be reduced and so will class sizes. Meanwhile, Acero School's CEO Richard Rodriguez says through hard work and long hours from both teams, they were able to reach an agreement that will produce strong outcomes for students.And now students get back to class, where they belong.