Administrative shake-up at Lake Park High School follows allegations of volunteer coach being registered sex offender

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents and community members are questioning the suspension of Lake Park High School's head football coach and the move to place the school's principal and athletic director on administrative leave.It all comes as the school district investigates why a criminal background check wasn't conducted on a volunteer football coach at the beginning of the season. There are allegations that the volunteer coach, who the district has declined to name, is a registered sex offender.Varsity football players were told about the suspension of their long-time and beloved head coach Chris Roll last Friday. Roll has been with Lake Park High School for over 20 years.Many upset parents expressed concern that Roll is being used as a scapegoat.The school district requires criminal background checks and fingerprinting of all volunteers in athletics and after-school activities.Head coaches are required to submit a roster of volunteer and paid coaches to the human resources and athletic departments, authorizing background checks. Now the district is trying to figure out who failed to follow the procedure.While the school's principal and athletic director were placed on administrative leave, many parents are upset Roll received a harsher punishment.They came to his defense at a recent school board meeting to talk about his integrity."The thing he has done for these children goes far beyond coaching, teaching," said Julie Presta, a parent at the school.Presta added that Roll would never put children at risk.Barbara Layer, school board president for Lake Park District 108, said the board "recognizes how emotional the situation is to the entire" community.The school board didn't say how long the investigation will last.