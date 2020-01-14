Education

Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is closing five schools to save money.

The schools are St. Colette in Rolling Meadows, St, Jane de Chantal in Chicago, St. Joseph in Round Lake, St. Louise de Marillac in La Grange Park, and St. Maria Goretti in Schiller Park.

"School closures are difficult and complicated and we realize the impact this has on students, their families and our staff. We are committed to making the transition caused by these closures as seamless as possible," said Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools. "The archdiocese will be working with each affected student and employee to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools."

The schools are all slated to close at the end of the year.
