Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of the biggest school supplies giveaways happens Wednesday in Chicago.

Back 2 School Illinois will host its largest distribution event of the year. The Chicago-based nonprofit provides tens of thousands of kids from low-income families with free school supplies.

More than 14,000 back-2-school kits filled with items will be given out.

About 300-400 kids will receive supplies at Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway, Chicago and other back-2-school kits will go to YMCA sites throughout the Chicago area.

For more information, visit b2si.org.
