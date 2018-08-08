Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) --One of the biggest school supplies giveaways happens Wednesday in Chicago.
Back 2 School Illinois will host its largest distribution event of the year. The Chicago-based nonprofit provides tens of thousands of kids from low-income families with free school supplies.
More than 14,000 back-2-school kits filled with items will be given out.
About 300-400 kids will receive supplies at Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway, Chicago and other back-2-school kits will go to YMCA sites throughout the Chicago area.
For more information, visit b2si.org.