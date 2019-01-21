EDUCATION

Chance the Rapper speaks to students at MLK Day event on West Side

Chance the Rapper (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper spoke Monday afternoon to a group of young boys at a high school Chicago's West Side.

Chance is among a group of speakers participating in an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Frederick Douglass Academy High School.

The Chicago native will talk with students in Youth Guidance's Becoming a Man (BAM) program about their journey as young men living in Chicago.

The BAM mentoring program seeks to build trust among peers and offers rites of passage relationships between young men and male counselors.

