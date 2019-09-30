CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overdue library fines will now be a thing of the past for Chicago residents.
Starting Tuesday, October 1, the Chicago Public Library will eliminate overdue fines for all CPL-owned items currently in circulation, per an announcement from the Mayor's office.
The Mayor's office said the move is meant remove barriers to basic library access especially for youth and low-income patrons.
The new policy is part of a series of efforts by Mayor Lightfoot to eliminate regressive fines and fees policies that have historically effected lower income residents.
With this new policy, Chicago becomes the largest city and largest public library system in the U.S. to adopt the policy of eliminating overdue fines.
Library patrons will still be responsible for returning books at the cost of replacing or paying for the value of materials not returned.
Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books starting Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News