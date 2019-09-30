Education

Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books starting Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overdue library fines will now be a thing of the past for Chicago residents.

Starting Tuesday, October 1, the Chicago Public Library will eliminate overdue fines for all CPL-owned items currently in circulation, per an announcement from the Mayor's office.

The Mayor's office said the move is meant remove barriers to basic library access especially for youth and low-income patrons.

The new policy is part of a series of efforts by Mayor Lightfoot to eliminate regressive fines and fees policies that have historically effected lower income residents.

With this new policy, Chicago becomes the largest city and largest public library system in the U.S. to adopt the policy of eliminating overdue fines.

Library patrons will still be responsible for returning books at the cost of replacing or paying for the value of materials not returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagocook countybookssocietyreadinglibraries
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 6 cars damaged in Far South Side lot fire
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager
Man robbed of cellphone outside bar in Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, warm Monday
3 escaped Ohio inmates caught at NC Red Roof Inn
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Lake County group's quick action helps save veteran's life
Illinois to launch ad campaign against opioids
Bears defeat Vikings, Trubisky injures shoulder
Golden Knight reflects on devastating injury, wants to jump again
CPS students can begin applying to schools for next year Monday
More TOP STORIES News