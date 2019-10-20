Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: Union says progress made but no deal reached as strike heads into 4th day; classes 'unlikely' to resume Monday

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As negotiations head into the fourth day between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public schools, parents are still unsure if kids will return to school Monday morning.

A lengthy negotiating session wrapped up Saturday night with both sides saying key progress was made on several issues, but it wasn't enough to end the impasse between the union and the city.

"Our whole point is to get to a settlement and move the ball forward," said Stacy Davis Gates, of the Chicago Teachers Union. "Today we got a little farther than we were yesterday. I'm good with that. And we're going to keep doing that until we get it right."

Saturday's key agreements included a continued moratorium on charter schools. However, the strike is still being held up over union demands related to staffing, teacher prep time and class sizes. Union leaders are also calling for nurses, social workers and librarians in every school.

Those issues are expected to be discussed at Sunday's meeting where both sides feel "hopeful" about a potential resolution. Negotiations will resume at 11 a.m. at Malcom X College.

"Our team will be at the meeting today and have a very robust exchange of ideas and put something together that represents transformation for Chicago Public Schools," Stacy Davis Gates, Vice President of the Chicago Teacher's Union said. "We have 30,000 educators out on the streets, we have hundreds of thousands of students who are out of school, it is important to us that we get this right."

Early Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed cautious optimism that a deal can be reached, but she tempered expectations as to when that might be.

"I would be very surprised if classes are going to be open Monday, but I will check in with CPS to make sure we get the word out," Lightfoot said. "But my expectation is that we will not be back in class on Monday."
Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.

If no deal is reached by Sunday night, teachers are scheduled to return to the picket lines at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
