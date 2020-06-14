Class of 2020

Chicago's Class of 2020 discuss post-grad life, COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 spoke with 20 outstanding members of the Class of 2020 from around the city of Chicago, getting diverse perspectives on life after high school, COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The featured students are graduating from a variety of CPS, charter, and private schools.

Each student faced their own unique challenges amidst the broader struggle of dealing with the pandemic. Some dealt with COVID-19 in their own homes. Hear their perspectives on the global pandemic that cut short their high school careers:

Some seniors became activists in the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that began after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, balancing their activism with the last days of high school. Hear their thoughts on the latest protests against police brutality:

