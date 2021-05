CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down

BREAKING: CPS CEO Janice Jackson is leaving her post. — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) May 3, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson is stepping down after four years on the job, ABC7's Craig Wall reports.Jackson will continue to serve in the role until June 30, 2021.Jackson first began serving as CPS CEO on an interim basis after the previous CEO, Forrest Claypool, resigned on December 31, 2017. She was later given the position permanently.She is the first CEO to have taught in the school district since 1995 when the mayor's office took control of CPS. Claypool resigned after an inspector general's annual report said several CPS employees stole thousands of dollars' worth of gift cards meant to be used as incentives for students and families.A formal announcement is expected Monday afternoon.Jackson wrote a letter Monday announcing her departure saying: