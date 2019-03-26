Education

Chicago Public Schools launches 5-year plan

Chicago Public Schools will launch Tuesday its Five-Year Strategic Vision, which includes commitments to academic progress, financial improvements and parent and community engageme

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will launch its Five-Year Strategic Vision on Tuesday.

The nation's third-largest school district released a video on the plan overnight.

"We need your voice, your passion, your belief that our children's potential is limitless. Because it is. Success starts here," CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in the video.

Jackson and other CPS officials are expected to lay out commitments to academic progress, financial improvements and parent and community engagement at a 9 a.m. press conference at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School.
