CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago Public School teachers will return to classrooms Monday following the deal made by the district the Chicago Teachers Union to reopen schools.
RELATED: CPS reopening: Pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
CPS teachers for kindergarten through fifth grade are expected in classrooms to begin preparing for students to return on Mar. 1. Pre-K and cluster programs returned to in-person learning already.
RELATED: Chicago teachers approve tentative deal to reopen CPS classrooms, CTU says
The return is part of the new phased timeline for in-person learning agreed to by CTU. Teachers for grades 6 through 8 will also return Mar. 1 to begin preparing for their students to return to class on Mar. 8.
CPS teachers for K through 5th grade expected return ahead of students' arrival to classrooms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More