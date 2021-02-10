Chicago teachers approve tentative deal to reopen CPS classrooms, CTU says

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?
Nearly 70 percent of Chicago Public School teachers said the agreement struck between their union and the mayor is good enough for them to return to in-person learning.
The CTU said in a statement early Wednesday that it certified the ballot results on the proposed framework for returning to in-person learning at CPS just before 12:30 a.m. 13,681 members voted yes; 6,585 voted no. Total ballots cast were 20,275, among total eligible ballot tokens of 25,367.
The plan means students, teachers and staff will have a staggered return to their physical classrooms.
Pre-K and Cluster students will return Thursday, K through fifth grade on March 1, and fifth through eighth grade on March 8.
No date has been set for high school students to return as of yet.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.