chicago public schools

Chicago teachers approve tentative deal to reopen CPS classrooms, CTU says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Teachers Union officials said rank-and-file union members have voted in favor of a tentative agreement for teachers, students and staff to return to the classroom.

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?




Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers your COVID-19 questions.



Nearly 70 percent of Chicago Public School teachers said the agreement struck between their union and the mayor is good enough for them to return to in-person learning.

The CTU said in a statement early Wednesday that it certified the ballot results on the proposed framework for returning to in-person learning at CPS just before 12:30 a.m. 13,681 members voted yes; 6,585 voted no. Total ballots cast were 20,275, among total eligible ballot tokens of 25,367.

The plan means students, teachers and staff will have a staggered return to their physical classrooms.

Pre-K and Cluster students will return Thursday, K through fifth grade on March 1, and fifth through eighth grade on March 8.

No date has been set for high school students to return as of yet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
