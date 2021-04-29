Education

Chicago Public Schools to allow in-person graduation in June

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPS to allow in-person graduation in June

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will allow in-person graduations this June with some restrictions.

There are options for indoor and outdoor ceremonies where students can get their diplomas and take pictures in their caps and gowns. Both are limited to 50-percent capacity with no more than 50 people. There is also an option for drive-through outdoor ceremonies.

Seats will be assigned, and there will be no mingling allowed.

School leaders can also opt for entirely virtual ceremonies. Each school will make its own decision.

High school graduation can be held on June 12 or later; 8th grade graduation and kindergarten graduation can be held on or after June 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopgraduationcpschicago public schools
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Motorcycle packs invade downtown Chicago
Questions remain after Anthony Alvarez shooting video released
CPD searching for man wanted in CTA armed robberies, stabbing
Single father killed in crash by DUI suspect allegedly fleeing police
Chicago reopening update expected at Navy Pier
Bears set to pick 20th in 1st round of NFL Draft
Show More
City Council committee set to vote on Lake Shore Drive name change
Chicago police officers return fire in Calumet Heights: CPD
CPD officer who fatally shot man has 11 complaints, watchdog group says
Man charged in Aurora carjacking in which woman was shot
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News