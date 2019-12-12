Chicago Public Schools to host public forums for feedback on school budgeting decisions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you want a say in how much money goes where in Chicago Public Schools? Now is your chance.
CPS is creating a school funding working group to evaluate school budgeting and make recommendations to promote funding equity.
"If we want to fulfill our promise as a city to give every child a quality education and to prove through our schools that we believe in them, it is crucial to listen to communities throughout Chicago who take pride in their neighborhood schools," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The group plans to hold six public forums, starting in January.
School Funding Forum Dates and Locations:
January 29, 2020 (6-8 p.m.)
Amundsen High School
5110 N. Damen Ave, 60625
January 30, 2020 (6-8 p.m.)
Michele Clark High School
5101 W. Harrison St, 60644
February 1, 2020 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Corliss High School
821 E. 103rd St, 60628
February 5, 2020 (6-8 p.m.)
Hammond Elementary
2819 W. 21st Pl, 60623
February 6, 2020 (6-8 p.m.)
Dyett High School
555 E. 51st St, 60615
February 8, 2020 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Roberto Clemente High School
1147 N. Western Ave, 60622
