CTU begins strike authorization vote Tuesday; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are now voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday and they'll be joined at a rally by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.The Vermont senator will be in Chicago to join CTU members for a rally at union headquarters in the West Town neighborhood at 7 p.m."Well it's a big deal obviously,I mean national Democratic Party candidate, going to be putting a lot of media attention on the fact that teachers in Chicago are fighting for staffing, are fighting for class size, fighting for fair pay, and benefits," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.Members of several other unions will be at the rally, including support staff at Chicago Public Schools who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73. Striking General Motors workers are also expected to join the group.The teachers union said talks with the city have been frustrating. The city has offered teachers and support staff 16 percent raises over five years, but union officials said they are focused on more than just money."We wanna have class size limits. We've got schools with kindergarten, first grade classes with classes as high as 40 students," Sharkey said.The teachers will vote on whether to authorize a strike starting Tuesday and voting will last until Thursday, when the results will be expected.It would pass if at least 75 percent of the teachers support it. The earliest a strike could happen is October 7."We should be able to reach an agreement," Sharkey said. "We have a mayor who campaigned on the idea of basic educational supports, on the idea of equity, supporting neighborhood schools. Those are all things we agree with strongly and we thinks she'll open our contract proposals," Sharkey said.A bargaining session is happening Tuesday in the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she would come to the bargaining table if necessary, but the CTU says it hasn't been necessary yet.