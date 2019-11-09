Education

District U-46 to host Dual Language Parent Academy in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- School District U-46 will host a special workshop to support more than 11,000 dual lingual students in Elgin on Saturday.

The Dual Language parent workshop is designed to better prepare students and their families for bilingualism and billiteracy in the 21st century.

The workshop will also feature a performance from Ballet Folkloric Highland, comprised of students from Highland Elementary School in Elgin, and the District's Mariachi band, Mariachi Joya Dorada de U-46.

The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. at Elgin High School located at 1200 Maroon Drive.
