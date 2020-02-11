Education

Family sues Chicago Public Schools for alleged student sex assault at Lincoln Park High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is suing Chicago Public Schools, claiming the district failed to protect a female student from sexual assault in January at Lincoln Park High School.

The student's father filed the suit, claiming CPS does not have the proper security or policies to protect students.

The lawsuit comes after a week of unrest at the high school after two administrators were fired and the school's basketball coach suspended amid several separate ongoing investigations by CPS.

RELATED: Lincoln Park HS protest Thursday continues wild week of misconduct investigations, staff shakeups, class disruptions

Late Monday night the district responded to the lawsuit, saying in part, "While we are unable to comment on pending litigation, we are committed to supporting the Lincoln Park High School community through this challenging time."
