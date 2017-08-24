COMMUNITY

Free Spirit Media News

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A newscast produced by Free Spirit Media journalism students at the Gary Comer Youth Center in Chicago.





For more information about Free Spirit Media please visit: www.freespiritmedia.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcommunity
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
4 Star Chicagoan: Evan J. Roberts
190 North - June 24, 2018
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
More community
EDUCATION
Back 2 School Illinois holds school supplies giveaway
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Gay teen kicked out of home will pay $0 to attend Georgetown University
Teen winners of STEM Energy challenge re-envision Jackson Park
More Education
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News