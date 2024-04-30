Wellness House to host walk in Hinsdale to raise funds for free cancer support services

The Wellness House provides free cancer support services for Chicago families. They invite the community to join their Walk for Wellness fundraiser on May 5.

HINSDALE, IL. (WLS) -- Wellness House is hosting a walk to raise funds for their free cancer support services.

The Walk for Wellness, an annual event, will be on Sunday, May 5 at the Hinsdale location.

Participants can sign up for the 3 km walk or the 5 km run.

Wellness House provides over 500 programs a month in nutrition, exercise, support and counseling, stress management and information and education.

The programs benefit cancer patients, family and caregivers.

Wellness House is located in Hinsdale, UI Health, Rush and Loyola in Maywood.

To sign up for the walk, click here.